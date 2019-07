US Open 2019: How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The US Open tennis tournament is sure to stir up plenty of drama once again this year.

The big players are all expected to return to New York for the action in a bid to topple last year’s champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka.

Fans around the world will be desperate to follow the action, but how can UK viewers soak up the tournament?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 US Open tennis tournament.

When is the US Open 2019?

The first round of the US Open begins on Monday 26th August 2019.

The tournament finishes on Sunday 8th September 2019 with the Women’s Doubles Final and the Men’s Singles Final.

Where is the US Open held?

The US Open takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The Flushing Meadows complex has 22 tennis courts, and last year the new Louis Armstrong Stadium was opened as a venue for the US Open.

With a seating capacity of 14,000, this is the second largest venue in the complex.

How to watch and live stream the US Open in the UK

Fans in the UK can stream the US Open action live on Amazon Prime Video.

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

Amazon hold the exclusive broadcast rights to the US Open until 2023 and will dip into the Premier League market with two full rounds of live games during the 2019/20 season.

How can I watch and stream the US Open live in the US?

Viewers in the US will be able to watch the coverage of the US Open on ESPN.

Coverage can also be streamed coverage through ESPN3 on the US Open website, and on ESPN+.

Who won the US Open in 2018?

Novak Djokovic claimed the Men’s Singles prize last year after sweeping aside popular star Juan Martin del Potro in the final.

Naomi Osaka shocked the world of tennis when she beat Serena Williams in the Women’s Singles final.

However, her first major triumph was overshadowed as Williams was penalised for calling the umpire a ‘thief’ during an argument, and the Serena fans booed Osaka during the trophy presentation.

This year should see Williams back in action, while Osaka will hope to bounce back after an early Wimbledon exit.

Andy Murray could well emerge in the doubles following his return to the courts, having successfully recovered from a serious hip injury.

