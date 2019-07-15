Man City transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs
Full round-up of Man City transfer news ahead of the 2019/20 season
Man City stormed their way to another Premier League trophy last season and are already spending big this summer ahead of the new campaign.
City manager Pep Guardiola has the Champions League trophy in his sights and plenty of focus will be on the club’s European campaign next season.
City have already spent almost £70m on two players this summer and are on the lookout for more additions, with Vincent Kompany having departed the club.
Other experienced City heroes David Silva and Sergio Aguero won’t have many years left in the tank, and Guardiola will always be keen to round out his squad with worldwide prodigies, but will any more arrive this summer?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man City transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Man City transfer rumours
IN
Dani Alves is wanted at Man City two years after the Brazilian rejected a move to the Etihad – but fans aren’t impressed (Source: MEN)
Harry Maguire is still wanted at both Man City and Man Utd (Source: Express)
OUT
Fabian Delph must ask to leave Man City or he will be kept in the squad for next season (Source: MEN)
Man City transfer done deals
IN
Zack Steffen (from Columbus Crew) – £7.2m
Rodri (from Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m
Angelino (from PSV) – £5.3m
OUT
Vincent Kompany (to Anderlecht) – Free transfer (player/manager)
Jack Harrison (to Leeds) – Loan
Patrick Roberts (to Norwich) – Loan
Arijanet Muric (to Nottingham Forest) – Loan