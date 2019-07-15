Leicester will head into 2019/20 on a high following Brendan Rodgers’ successful start to life in the Midlands.

The Foxes clawed their way up to ninth and will hope to rival Wolves, Everton and possibly even faltering Manchester United next season.

Jamie Vardy is front-and-centre of Leicester’s new home kit launch with brand new offerings revealed ahead of next season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Leicester kits for 2019/20.

Leicester home kit 2019/20

You’d be forgiven for thinking not much has changed with the new strip.

However, the classic blue shirt has been given a fresh look with a two-tone blue checkerboard effect across the front of the shirt.

The kit is trimmed with golden Adidas stripes as opposed to last season’s white.

Leicester away kit 2019/20

Leicester’s stars won’t go missing when rocking their new vivid pink away kit.

It’s sure to be a divisive effort, with a pattern based on Germany’s iconic 1990 World Cup jersey.

Leicester third kit 2019/20

Plenty of teams opt for a third kit and the Foxes are no exception with an all-black design.

The trademark Adidas stripes are under the arms and the look is completed with a V-neck.

How to buy the Leicester kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Leicester kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Leicester club shop and website.

