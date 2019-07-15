Arsenal v Bayern Munich: How to watch International Champions Cup on TV and live stream

There was a time when Arsenal fans were sick of the sight of Bayern Munich, but the Gunners faithful are likely to relish their high-profile pre-season clash with the German side in the US.

Arsenal played Bayern on eight occasions between 2013 and 2017 during the Champions League knockout stages, losing each of the last three games 5-1.

However, the Gunners recent plight and descent into Europa League football has meant high-profile clashes have dried up.

Unai Emery will be determined to restore Arsenal to the top table of European football this season.

The Spanish boss will be keen to measure up his team alongside the Bundesliga champions during their pre-season International Champions Cup tournament at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of LA Galaxy, in California.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Bayern Munich game?

Arsenal v Bayern Munich will kick off at 4:00am (UK time) on Thursday 18th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

Check out the latest deals for Premier Sports in time for Arsenal’s pre-season clashes

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.