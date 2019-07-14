Wimbledon 2019: How to watch on TV, live stream, draw, schedule, channel, prize money, tickets, start time

Wimbledon is heating up as the biggest names in tennis gear up for a big week at SW19.

Defending singles champion Novak Djokovic will be determined to hang onto his crown, but and Angelique Kerber will not keep her title on Centre Court after being dumped out of the competition in the first week.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal continue to breathe down Djokovic’s neck, while several big names continue to battle it out in the fluid, ever-changing women’s game.

For Wimbledon fans, it’s time to beat the crowds and secure a ticket or huddle up in front of the TV with a pot of strawberries and cream on your lap.

RadioTimes.com has your complete guide to Wimbledon 2019 below – including dates, tickets, prize money and how to watch the tournament on TV and online.

When is Wimbledon 2019?

This year’s Championships are held from Monday 1st July — Sunday 14th July 2019.

Women’s Singles Final – Saturday 13th July

Men’s Singles Final – Sunday 14th July.

What time do Wimbledon 2019 matches start?

Matches begin around 11:00am on outdoor courts, while action doesn’t start until 1:00pm on Centre Court and Court One.

Play lasts until the order of play is completed or the light fades.

Where does Wimbledon take place?

The Grand Slam has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877.

Centre Court, the main court during The Championships and perhaps the world’s most famous tennis court, is only in regular use during the two weeks of the year that the tournament takes place.

It’s also where the Royal Box is situated — and where you’re most likely to spot famous faces in the crowd…

How to watch Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK

Wimbledon 2019 will continue to be broadcast by the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button in addition to Today at Wimbledon which will provide nightly match analysis and catch-ups over the fortnight.

Friday 12th July

1:45pm-6:00pm, BBC1

12:30pm-8:00pm, BBC2

11:00am-8:30pm, BBC Red Button

Saturday 13th July

1:00pm-6:30pm, BBC1

6:30pm-8:00pm, BBC2

11:00am-8:30pm, BBC Red Button

Sunday 14th July

1:00pm-6:30pm, BBC1

6:30pm-8:00pm, BBC2

1:50pm-5:30pm, BBC Red Button

Last year Eurosport and Amazon Prime subscribers could watch highlights online, while die-hard Wimbledon fans could access interviews and behind-the-scenes action on Wimbledon YouTube channel.

How to watch Wimbledon 2019 live in the US

Wimbledon will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 for viewers in the US. Timings for the matches have yet to be released but in previous years the Men’s Final has started at 2:00pm (UK time) or 9:00am (ET) in the US.

Broadcast details for other countries around the world can be found here.

Wimbledon prize money 2019

Official prize money figures for the 2019 Wimbledon Men’s and Women’s Singles tournaments:

First round – £45k

Second round – £72k

Third round – £111k

Fourth round – £176k

Quarter-finals – £294k

Semi-finals – £588k

Runner-up – £1.18m

Winner – £2.35m

TOTAL (Men and Women combined) – £28.49m

Full prize money details for Singles and Doubles events here

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

Murray is featuring at Wimbledon following victory in the doubles at Queen’s.

He has been knocked out of the Men’s Doubles alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert but is still going strong in the Mixed Doubles in an all-star partnership with Serena Williams.

Wimbledon tickets 2019

There are a variety of methods to get Wimbledon tickets, but be warned — it’s very competitive.

Most are allocated via a public ballot open 1st September to 31st December, so if you missed out for this year’s championships, you might want to make a note in your diary for Wimbledon 2020 tickets.

Click here for more information and details of how to apply for tickets next year.

Wimbledon packages are also available via Radio Times Travel — you can purchase them here.

If you were unsuccessful in your ballot application, never fear — according to the official Wimbledon site, tickets may be reallocated as late as July 2019.

Ticketmaster also sells several hundred tickets online for the following day’s play – you’ll need to register at MyWimbledon to be the first to get details.

In addition, there’s The Queue. A limited number of tickets for the day’s play are available each morning, but be prepared — you may need to camp overnight in order to secure the sought-after tickets. A full guide can be found here.

Who won Wimbledon in 2018?

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic

Women’s Singles: Angelique Kerber

Men’s Doubles: Mike Bryan and Jack Sock

Women’s Doubles: Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková