Watford 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Watford will be hoping to make a big impact in the Premier League this season after settling well under Javi Gracia last term.

Advertisement

The Spanish boss has gone about his duties quietly, but inspired a respectable 50-point season in the wake of Marco Silva’s departure in the summer of 2018.

The Hornets’ faithful will be hoping a few extra additions could nudge their side into the ‘best of the rest’ reckoning, with the seventh place spot set to court a host of contenders in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Watford’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Watford fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Brighton (h)

17: Everton (a)

24: West Ham United (h)

31: Newcastle United (a)

September

15: Arsenal (h) – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

21: Manchester City (a)

28: Wolves (a)

October

5: Sheffield United (h)

19: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

26: Bournemouth (h)

November

2: Chelsea (h)

9: Norwich City (a)

23: Burnley (h)

30: Southampton (a)

December

3: Leicester City (a)

7: Crystal Palace (h)

14: Liverpool (a)

21: Manchester United (h)

26: Sheffield United (a)

28: Aston Villa (h)

January

1: Wolves (h)

11: Bournemouth (a)

18: Tottenham (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

February

1: Everton (h)

8: Brighton (a)

22: Manchester United (a)

29: Liverpool (h)

March

7: Crystal Palace (a)

14: Leicester City (h)

21: Burnley (a)

April

4: Southampton (h)

11: Chelsea (a)

18: Norwich City (h)

25: Newcastle United (h)

May

2: West Ham United (a)

9: Manchester City (h)

17: Arsenal (a)

Watford kit 2019/20

Watford are yet to unveil their new kit but have confirmed the home shirt will be a half-and-half style this season.

RadioTimes.com will have all the details once the kits are launched.

Watford transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Bayli Spencer-Adams – Free

Craig Dawson (West Brom) – Undisclosed

OUT

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed

How to watch Watford games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Watford stadium facts

Name: Vicarage Road

Capacity: 21,577

Location: Watford

Year opened: 1922

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards

Advertisement

Watford 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…