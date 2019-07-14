The Open 2019: How to watch The Open Championship golf – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The 148th edition of The Open will see the tournament return to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.

The world’s golf finest players will flock to the seaside town of Portrush against a stunning backdrop of the picturesque Irish coastline.

Defending Open champion Francesco Molinari will be hoping for another triumph following victory at Carnoustie, Scotland last year.

Rory McIlroy finished as a runner-up by two shots in 2018 and will be desperate to go one step further on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Open 2019.

When is The Open 2019?

Championship matches at The Open will take place from Thursday 18th July 2019 and run until Sunday 21st July 2019.

Warm-up matches will take place in the build-up to the tournament before it officially begins.

Where is The Open 2019 course?

The Open will take place at the Portrush Royal Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The last time Northern Ireland hosted the competition, it was also played at Portrush in 1951.

McIlroy set the record for the old format of the course with a round of 61 in 2005 when he was just 16 years old.

How to watch and live stream The Open 2019 in the UK

You can watch the championship live on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the US Open drama via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as golf so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch and live stream The Open in the US

Viewers in the US will be able to watch The Open on NBC’s Golf Channel.

Who won The Open 2018?

Italy’s Francesco Molinari won The Open Championship 2018 with a score of -8.

He shot 70+ in the opening two days before shaving down to a remarkable 65 on Day 3 to leapfrog the pack.

McIlroy tied with Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele in second place.

It was Molinari’s first major title and he also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, setting himself up for what could be a successful summer.

