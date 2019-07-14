Sheffield United kick off their return to the Premier League with a sharp new kit to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

The Blades have been out of the top flight since a solitary campaign in 2006/07 ended with relegation.

Fans will be delighted to see their team’s preparations taking shape with Phil Jagielka returning to his former club after 12 years at Everton, and will don the brand new stripes this season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Sheffield United kits for 2019/20.

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

Sheffield United home kit 2019/20

The Blades’ home shirt is a clean striped design, not deviating far from tried and tested methods.

White trimmed sleeves are contrasted with black Adidas stripes over the shoulders and for the brand logo.

Sheffield United away kit 2019/20

United’s white away shirt is darkened by a covering of grey dotted stripes to create a textured look.

The design is finished off with a red trim around the neck and branding.

Sheffield United third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Sheffield United kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Sheffield United kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Sheffield United club shop and website.

Advertisement

Check out the latest prices for the new Sheffield United kit via the club website.