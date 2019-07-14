Newcastle 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Newcastle United face an uncertain season with no new manager as yet in place after Rafa Benitez left the club in June.

Toon owner Mike Ashley is scrambling to find a new manager, with Steve Bruce the current favourite to get the job.

Amid the uncertainty over Benitez, owner Ashley is reportedly in talks to sell the club to Abu Dhabi billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.

The picture should be much clearer by the time pre-season gets underway, but until then, Newcastle fans must endure a tense wait for answers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Newcastle fixtures 2019/20

August

11: Arsenal (h) – 2pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

17: Norwich (a)

25: Tottenham (a) – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

31: Watford (h)

September

14: Liverpool (a) – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport 1

21: Brighton (h) – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

28: Leicester (a) – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

5: Manchester United (h)

19: Chelsea (a)

26: Wolves (h)

November

2: West Ham (a)

9: Bournemouth (h)

23: Aston Villa (a)

30: Manchester City (h)

December

3: Sheffield United (a)

7: Southampton (h)

14: Burnley (a)

21: Crystal Palace (h)

26: Manchester United (a)

28: Everton (h)

January

1: Leicester (h)

11: Wolves (a)

18: Chelsea (h)

21: Everton (a)

February

1: Norwich (h)

8: Arsenal (a)

22: Crystal Palace (a)

29: Burnley (h)

March

7: Southampton (a)

14: Sheffield United (h)

21: Aston Villa (h)

April

4: Bournemouth (a)

11: West Ham (h)

18: Manchester City (a)

25: Watford (a)

May

2: Tottenham (h)

9: Brighton (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

Newcastle kit 2019/20

The Magpies revealed their new home shirt for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional black and white stripes naturally dominating.

Puma have gone for thicker stripes this season, with their logo and Newcastle’s badge sat centrally on a black background.

We are yet to see Newcastle’s away or third kits.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit. Inspired by the heroes of 1969. Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

Newcastle transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

–

OUT

Mohamed Diame – Released

Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) – Loan

Ayoze Perez (Leicester) – Undisclosed

How to watch Newcastle games on TV and live streaming

Newcastle stadium facts

Name: St. James’ Park

Capacity: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Newcastle 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…