Colorado Rapids v Arsenal: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Arsenal’s first-team stars are set to star in their first pre-season friendly of the summer against Colorado Rapids, but Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel.

The club captain has not jetted out to the US with his team-mates after trying to force a move away from the club with one year left on his contract.

His antics look set to end his nine-year spell in north London in acrimonious circumstances, but the rest of Unai Emery’s squad will be keen to impress.

A select XI of youngsters drew 3-3 with Boreham Wood in Arsenal’s first official pre-season clash, but now the senior stars will be blooded back into the fold.

Colorado Rapids sit bottom of the MLS Western Conference at the mid-season stage, but will hope to record a morale-boosting victory in front of their home fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rapids v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Colorado Rapids v Arsenal game?

Colorado Rapids v Arsenal will kick off at 2:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Tuesday 16th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Colorado Rapids v Arsenal

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.