Wimbledon 2020 ballot: How to apply for tickets – when is the deadline?

Wimbledon 2019 is rapidly approaching the finish line with thousands of delighted punters already flowing through the gates at the All England Club so far during this tournament.

The Championships are always a sell-out event, a mainstay in the British summer sporting calendar, and fans from around the world flock to SW19 for the festival of tennis.

But how can you plan ahead to make sure you have a seat at Wimbledon 2020?

It may seem like a long way off, but the ticket ballot will open in the coming weeks and months, meaning you will have to move quickly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up details for the Wimbledon 2020 ticket ballot.

How to enter Wimbledon 2020 ballot

For almost 100 years, tennis fans have been required to send a stamped envelope to the All England Club to receive a ballot application form.

However, the archaic system is set for a digital upgrade in 2020 with Wimbledon chairman Philip Brooks revealing his intention to make the shift.

Earlier in the year, he said: “It’s hard work, you have to send in a form with a stamped addressed envelope.

“We have for the last three or four years put our oversees ballot online. This is a bit of a test to see what happens.

“We are looking closely at the whole question of the ballot and whether we might move it online.

“We are a bit worried that we might be completely swamped with demand. Secondly, we think with a paper-based system it is harder for people to cheat.”

Specifics will be revealed following the conclusion of the 2019 Championships.

When is the Wimbledon 2020 ballot deadline?

Official dates will be announced in due course, usually at the end of the 2019 competition.

Last year’s ballot opened on September 1st and last until the end of 2018.

Ballot winners are then contacted to inform them whether they have been successful or not.

If you fail to secure tickets in the ballot, further information will be released with regards queueing and ticket resales.

Can I still get tickets for Wimbledon 2019?

