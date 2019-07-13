Accessibility Links

Wimbledon 2019 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Serena Williams earn?

Wimbledon prize money has increased once again, how much will players earn?

Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon prize money has rocketed up once again with a huge total pot on offer for the biggest names in world tennis.

In 2018, stars were battling for a slice of the £34million pie but there is £38m up for grabs this time around – an 11.8 per cent rise.

Every male or female singles star who simply takes part in the first round will earn a terrific £45k with each round bringing further riches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up your guide to selected Wimbledon 2019 prize money totals below.

Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men’s and Women’s Singles

  • First round – £45k
  • Second round – £72k
  • Third round – £111k
  • Fourth round – £176k
  • Quarter-finals – £294k
  • Semi-finals – £588k
  • Runner-up – £1.18m
  • Winner – £2.35m
  • TOTAL (Men’s and Women’s combined) – £28.49m

Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men’s and Women’s Doubles

  • First round – £12k
  • Second round – £19k
  • Third round – £32k
  • Quarter-finals – £67k
  • Semi-finals – £135k
  • Runner-up – £270k
  • Winner – £540k
  • TOTAL (Men’s and Women’s combined) – £4.58m
Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Mixed Doubles

  • First round – £1.8k
  • Second round – £3.5k
  • Third round – £7k
  • Quarter-finals – £14.5k
  • Semi-finals – £29k
  • Runner-up – £58k
  • Winner – £116k
  • TOTAL – £430k

Wimbledon 2019: How to watch on TV, live stream, draw, schedule, channel, tickets, start time

