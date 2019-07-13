Wimbledon 2019 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Serena Williams earn?

Wimbledon prize money has rocketed up once again with a huge total pot on offer for the biggest names in world tennis.

In 2018, stars were battling for a slice of the £34million pie but there is £38m up for grabs this time around – an 11.8 per cent rise.

Every male or female singles star who simply takes part in the first round will earn a terrific £45k with each round bringing further riches.

Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men’s and Women’s Singles

First round – £45k

Second round – £72k

Third round – £111k

Fourth round – £176k

Quarter-finals – £294k

Semi-finals – £588k

Runner-up – £1.18m

Winner – £2.35m

TOTAL (Men’s and Women’s combined) – £28.49m

Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men’s and Women’s Doubles

First round – £12k

Second round – £19k

Third round – £32k

Quarter-finals – £67k

Semi-finals – £135k

Runner-up – £270k

Winner – £540k

TOTAL (Men’s and Women’s combined) – £4.58m

Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Mixed Doubles