Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Southampton have experienced a wild run of seasons in recent years, from confidently breaching the top six to narrowly avoiding the drop.

The Saints were marching perilously close to Premier League relegation last season before Ralph Hassenhuttl’s appointment proved effective enough to keep them afloat.

Now Southampton will be hoping to invest wisely and push on up the league with Hassenhuttl’s philosophy slowing diffusing through the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Southampton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Southampton fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Burnley (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

24: Brighton (a)

31: Man Utd (h) – 12:30, live on BT Sport

September

14: Sheff Utd (a)

20: Bournemouth (h) – 8pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

28: Tottenham (a)

October

5: Chelsea (h)

19: Wolves (a)

26: Leicester (h)

November

2: Man City (a)

9: Everton (h)

23: Arsenal (a)

30: Watford (h)

December

4: Norwich (h)

7: Newcastle (a)

14: West Ham (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

26: Chelsea (a)

28: Crystal Palace (h)

January

1: Tottenham (h)

11: Leicester (a)

18: Wolves (h)

22: Crystal Palace (a)

February

1: Liverpool (a)

8: Burnley (h)

22: Aston Villa (h)

29: West Ham (a)

March

7: Newcastle (h)

14: Norwich (a)

21: Arsenal (h)

April

4: Watford (a)

11: Man City (h)

18: Everton (a)

25: Man Utd (a)

May

2: Brighton (h)

9: Bournemouth (a)

17: Sheff Utd (h)

Southampton kit 2019/20

The Saints have released all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Under Armour providing a range of striking designs.

The home strip features a black front panel in addition to the traditional red and white stripes, the away kit is a grey/yellow combination, while the third kit will be white/navy.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Southampton kit here.

Southampton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed

Che Adams (Birmingham) – £16m

Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m

OUT

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free

Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Loan

Jack Rose (Walsall) – Loan

How to watch Southampton games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Southampton stadium facts

Name: St Mary’s

Capacity: 32,505

Location: Southampton

Year opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards

Southampton 2019/20 season preview

