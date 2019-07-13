Netball World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV, BBC and Sky Sports, live stream on YouTube, dates, times, tickets

Netball is set to take over your screens for the next 10 days as the finest stars descend on Liverpool to play for the title.

Fans around the world will tune in to watch coverage of their team in action during the big tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Netball World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.

When is the Netball World Cup 2019?

The Netball World Cup will begin on Friday 12th July and run until the final on Sunday 21st July.

Match start times are scattered throughout the day, with action ranging from 9:00am til 6:00pm.

Check our full fixture list below including start times and broadcast details.

Where is the Netball World Cup 2019 held?

The competition is being played at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Two courts will boast all of the action throughout the duration of the event.

How to buy Netball World Cup tickets

Netball World Cup tickets are still available in limited numbers via the tournament’s official ticketing partners: Ticket Quarter, See Tickets and The Ticket Factory.

Check out their official website for more details.

How to watch Netball World Cup fixtures

Sky Sports Mix will become Sky Sports Netball for the duration of the tournament, and is free for all Sky and Virgin Media customers, even if you haven’t subscribed to a sports package.

You can also watch games live on Sky Sports Action and Arena throughout the tournament with some games additionally to be shown live on Main Event.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports from just £10 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch matches through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Every game will also be streamed live and free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Games will be broadcast on the BBC2 from the second stage onwards until the end of the competition.

Check out our guide below to see when the stage one ends.

Netball World Cup 2019 fixtures

PRELIMINARIES STAGE ONE

July 12: New Zealand vs Malawi (9:00am) Sky Sports Main Event, Arena, Mix

July 12: Barbados vs Singapore (9:25am) Sky Sports Action

July 12: Australia vs Northern Ireland (11:00am) Sky Sports Arena, Mix

July 12: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (11:25am) Sky Sports Action

July 12: Jamaica vs Fiji (5:00pm) Sky Sports Mix

July 12: South Africa vs Trinidad and Tobago (5:25pm) Sky Sports Action

July 12: England vs Uganda (7:00pm) Sky Sports Mix

July 12: Scotland vs Samoa (7:25pm) Sky Sports Action

July 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe (9:00am) Sky Sports Main Event, Arena, Mix

July 13: Northern Ireland vs Sri Lanka (9:25am) Sky Sports Action

July 13: New Zealand vs Barbados (11:00am) Sky Sports Arena, Mix

July 13: Malawi vs Singapore (11:25am) Sky Sports Action

July 13: England vs Scotland (3:00pm) Sky Sports Mix

July 13: Uganda vs Samoa (3:25pm) Sky Sports Action

July 13: Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago (5:00pm) Sky Sports Arena, Mix

July 13: South Africa vs Fiji (5:25pm) Sky Sports Action

July 14: New Zealand vs Singapore (9:00am) Sky Sports Arena, Mix

July 14: Malawi vs Barbados (9:25am) Sky Sports Action

July 14: England vs Samoa (11:00am) Sky Sports Arena, Mix

July 14: Uganda vs Scotland (11:25am) Sky Sports Action

July 14: Australia vs Sri Lanka (3:00pm) Sky Sports Arena, Mix

July 14: Northern Ireland vs Zimbabwe (3:25pm) Sky Sports Action

July 14: Jamaica vs South Africa (5:00pm) Sky Sports Arena, Mix

July 14: Trinidad and Tobago vs Fiji (5:25pm) Sky Sports Action

Further stages to be confirmed…

Netball World Cup 2019 format

Preliminaries Stage One – (12th-14th July)

Four groups (A, B, C, D) will consist of four teams. Each team in the groups play each other once.

Preliminaries Stage Two – (15th-18th July)

The bottom teams in each of Group A, B, C and D will form Group E.

The top three teams in each of Group A and B will form Group F. Results between those three teams will carry through into the new group.

The top three teams in each of Group C and D will form Group G. Results between those three teams will carry through into the new group.

Play-offs and Placings – (19th-21st July)

1st to 4th: First and second placed teams in Group F and G will qualify for the semi-finals.

Semi-final winners play in the final, semi-final losers play in the third-place play-off match.

5th to 8th: Third and fourth placed teams in Group F and G will play each other (F3 v G4 and F4 v G3).

Winners play for fifth and sixth place, losers play for seventh and eighth.

9th to 10th: Fifth placed teams in Group F and G will play each other.

11th to 12th: Sixth placed teams in Group F and G will play each other.

13th to 14th: First and second placed teams in Group E will play each other.

15th to 16th: Third and fourth placed teams in Group E will play each other.