Man Utd v Leeds: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Manchester United will renew their historic rivalry with Leeds in Australia during their pre-season tour.

The Red Devils have only faced the Yorkshire side twice since Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

Leeds won 1-0 at Old Trafford in a 2010 League Cup clash before Man Utd triumphed 3-0 at Elland Road in the League Cup eight years ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate for his side to unify throughout the tour following a summer of discontent.

All eyes will be on Paul Pogba whose future with the club remains unclear, while Marcelo Bielsa will hope to guide Leeds to a morale-boosting pre-season showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Leeds game?

Man Utd v Leeds will kick off at 12:00pm on Wednesday 17th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Leeds

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV (Sky: 418, Virgin: 526).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.