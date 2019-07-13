Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Advertisement

The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.

This summer could well be dominated by Emery’s ability to lure new players to a club that has once again missed out on the Champions League.

Transfer plans are slowly getting underway, with Arsenal having signed just one player so far in the summer window. Meanwhile, a host a players have been offloaded.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Arsenal transfer rumours

IN

Mariano Diaz could be heading to Arsenal from Real Madrid as the Bernabeu club seek a new side for their misfit (Source: Mirror)

Arsenal have offered £40m plus three players for Crystal Palace sensation Wilfried Zaha (Source: Sun)

Dennis Praet could join Leicester instead of Arsenal as the Gunners struggle to land their targets (Source: Mirror)

OUT

Shkodran Mustafi has been tipped to sign for AC Milan despite a disappointing season from the German centre-back. (Source: Calciomercato)

Arsenal transfer done deals

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

–

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Released

Advertisement

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released