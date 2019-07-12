Wimbledon final: How to watch Novak Djokovic v Roger Federer FREE on TV and live stream online

We’ve been here before…

Wimbledon has sifted through the contenders and once again the cream of the crop has risen to the top, as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer prepare to lock horns in a Grand Slam final once again.

No 1 seed Djokovic required four sets to get past Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals, but he was never in danger of missing out on his sixth final at the All-England Club.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer wowed the crowds in a thrilling four-set duel with Rafael Nadal on Friday, and will hope to land a 21st career Grand Slam title.

Fans around the world will be desperate to watch the showdown on Centre Court, but how can you see the action on TV?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

When is Novak Djokovic v Roger Federer?

Djokovic and Federer’s showdown will take place on Sunday 14th July at approximately 2:00pm (UK time).

How to watch Novak Djokovic v Roger Federer

Wimbledon is broadcast by the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

The Wimbledon final will be shown on BBC1.

Many other live matches will air on BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button in addition to Today at Wimbledon which will provide nightly match analysis and catch-ups throughout the tournament.

Novak Djokovic v Roger Federer past meetings

DJOKOVIC v Federer (7-6 5-7 7-6) – Paris Masters 2018 semi-finals

DJOKOVIC v Federer (6-4 6-4) – Cincinnati Masters 2018 final

DJOKOVIC v Federer (6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3) – Australian Open 2016 semi-finals

DJOKOVIC v Federer (6-3 6-4) – ATP Finals 2015 final

Djokovic v FEDERER (7-5 6-2) – ATP Finals 2015 round robin