Wimbledon 2019 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Serena Williams earn?
Wimbledon prize money has rocketed up once again with a huge total pot on offer for the biggest names in world tennis.
In 2018, stars were battling for a slice of the £34million pie but there is £38m up for grabs this time around – an 11.8 per cent rise.
Every male or female singles star who simply takes part in the first round will earn a terrific £45k with each round bringing further riches.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up your guide to selected Wimbledon 2019 prize money totals below.
Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men’s and Women’s Singles
- First round – £45k
- Second round – £72k
- Third round – £111k
- Fourth round – £176k
- Quarter-finals – £294k
- Semi-finals – £588k
- Runner-up – £1.18m
- Winner – £2.35m
- TOTAL (Men’s and Women’s combined) – £28.49m
Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men’s and Women’s Doubles
- First round – £12k
- Second round – £19k
- Third round – £32k
- Quarter-finals – £67k
- Semi-finals – £135k
- Runner-up – £270k
- Winner – £540k
- TOTAL (Men’s and Women’s combined) – £4.58m
Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Mixed Doubles
- First round – £1.8k
- Second round – £3.5k
- Third round – £7k
- Quarter-finals – £14.5k
- Semi-finals – £29k
- Runner-up – £58k
- Winner – £116k
- TOTAL – £430k