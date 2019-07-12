Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Manchester City will be gunning for a third consecutive Premier League title when they kick off the 2019/20 season this August.

Pep Guardiola’s men have stormed the top flight in the past two seasons, with only Liverpool able to come close to matching their power.

However, it will be interesting to see how City respond to the growing threat of the Reds, particularly now that legendary captain Vincent Kompany has departed.

City have already spent big this summer and more deals are expected down the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Man City fixtures 2019/20

August

4: Liverpool – Community Shield (n) – 3:00pm, live on BT Sport 1

10: West Ham (a) – 1:30pm, live on BT Sport 1

17: Tottenham (h) – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

25: Bournemouth (a) – 2:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

31: Brighton (h)

September

14: Norwich (a) – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

21: Watford (h)

29: Everton (a) – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

5: Wolves (h)

19: Crystal Palace (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

November

2: Southampton (h)

9: Liverpool (a)

23: Chelsea (h)

30: Newcastle (a)

December

3: Burnley (a)

7: Man Utd (h)

14: Arsenal (a)

21: Leicester (h)

26: Wolves (a)

28: Sheff Utd (h)

January

1: Everton (h)

11: Aston Villa (a)

18: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Sheff Utd (a)

February

1: Tottenham (a)

8: West Ham (h)

22: Leicester (a)

29: Arsenal (h)

March

7: Man Utd (a)

14: Burnley (h)

21: Chelsea (a)

April

4: Liverpool (h)

11: Southampton (a)

18: Newcastle (h)

25: Brighton (a)

May

2: Bournemouth (h)

9: Watford (a)

17: Norwich (h)

Man City kit 2019/20

City’s current deal with Nike expires at the end of June, with Puma taking up the rights to produce their shirts.

And Puma have released their kits, with the home shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away kit this season is black, while the third kit is expected to be a blend of yellow and red… much like a rhubarb and custard sweet!

Man City transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m

Angelino (PSV) – £5.3m

OUT

Patrick Roberts (Norwich) – Loan

Jack Harrison (Leeds) – Loan

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Player-manager

Check out our Man City transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Man City games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Man City stadium facts

Name: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Man City 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…