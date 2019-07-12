Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 British Grand Prix live on TV for free?

The British Grand Prix is fast-approaching with Lewis Hamilton in terrific form as his homecoming race comes into view.

Mercedes have crushed the field so far in 2019 and Hamilton will be determined to set a standalone record for the most British Grand Prix wins.

He has won five titles on home soil so far, level with Jim Clark and Alain Prost at the top, but will want to claim the record for himself.

Thousands will pour into Silverstone to soak up the action, but millions of fans at home will have a terrific choice of channels to watch the action – including a free option to watch on TV or online.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

How to watch the British Grand Prix for FREE

The British Grand Prix is the one race of the year that will be available on free-to-air TV.

Channel 4 have the rights to broadcast every minute of action from Silverstone, meaning fans across the nations will be able to tune in without paying a penny.

You can also watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

See the guide below for full broadcast times on Sky.

CHANNEL 4 BROADCAST TIMES – TO BE CONFIRMED

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: British Grand Prix

Live from Silverstone

Practice: Friday 12th July – Saturday 13th July

Practice 1: 9:45am (Friday)

Practice 2: 1:45pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 10:30am (Saturday)

Channel 4

Practice 1: 9:55am (Friday)

Practice 2: 1:55pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 10:55am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 13th July

Qualifying build-up: 1:00pm

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Channel 4

Qualifying: 1:00pm

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: 1:20am (Sunday)

Race Day: Sunday 14th July

Race build-up (including Pit Lane Live): 12:30pm

Race: 2:10pm

Channel 4

Race build-up: 12:55pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: 11:10pm

Where else can I follow the British Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.