England v New Zealand: How to watch Cricket World Cup final free on TV and live stream

England have set up a Cricket World Cup final showdown with New Zealand – and everyone will be able to tune in to watch the action for free on Sunday.

The host nation obliterated Australia in an eight-wicket victory with 20 overs to spare in the semi-final clash on Thursday.

Captain Eoin Morgan will now lead his fearsome batting line-up into battle against the tight New Zealand unit, spearheaded by Kane Williamson.

Sky Sports have aired every game of the Cricket World Cup so far due to their exclusive UK rights over the competition, but they have struck a deal with Channel 4 to ensure everyone can watch without paying a penny.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v England on TV and online, including timings for Channel 4 coverage.



What time is New Zealand v England?

New Zealand v England will begin at 10:30am on Sunday 14th July 2019.

Where is New Zealand v England?

The game will take place at Lord’s which holds up to 28,000 fans.

How to watch New Zealand v England on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9:30am (UK time) and also via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as football, golf, cricket or Formula 1 to find a perfect combination.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch New Zealand v England on FREE-TO-AIR TV

Channel 4 have struck a deal to show the Cricket World Cup final live from 9:00am on Sunday morning.

Coverage will switch to More 4 at 1:15pm due to the British Grand Prix, before returning to Channel 4 following the conclusion of the Formula 1 race.

Exact schedule times remain to be announced, but the listings will be:

9:00am – 1:15pm: Channel 4

1:15pm until the end of the British Grand Prix: More 4

After the British Grand Prix finishes: Channel 4

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 and Sky Sports.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 10:15am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup final in New Zealand

You can watch the match on Sky Sport and SkyGo in New Zealand.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup final in Australia

You can watch the match on Fox Sports and 9GEM in Australia.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup final in India

You can watch the match on Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com in India.