Wimbledon 2019 weather: What happens when it rains? Will it rain today? Forecast details

Wimbledon has arrived and eyes will turn to the skies as fans wonder how much the weather will affect play throughout the tournament.

It wouldn’t be Wimbledon without a monsoon striking in the midst of a perfect week, but thankfully the All-England Club are well-prepared for the heavens to open.

Centre Court’s stunning roof will once again be called upon to shield the hallowed lawn from the elements, and Court One has a fancy upgrade for 2019.

Championships chiefs have splashed out £70million on a brand new roof for the second-largest court in the grounds, meaning more games will survive a wash-out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the advanced weather forecasts for every day of the tournament at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2019 weather forecast

Last updated: 3:15pm, Friday 28th June. Based on BBC Weather.

Monday 1st July – 22c sunny intervals, no rain

Tuesday 2nd July – 20c sunny intervals, no rain

Wednesday 3rd July – 22c sunny intervals, no rain

Thursday 4th July – 24c sunny intervals, no rain

Friday 5th July – 21c sunny intervals, no rain

Saturday 6th July – 21c sunny intervals, no rain

Sunday 7th July – 22c sunny intervals, no rain

Monday 8th July – 22c sunny intervals, no rain

Tuesday 9th July – 22c sunny intervals, no rain

Wednesday 10th July – 23c sunny intervals, no rain

Thursday 11th July – 23c sunny intervals, no rain

Friday 12th July – To be updated

Saturday 13th July – To be updated

Sunday 14th July – To be updated

Will it rain at Wimbledon?

The answer to this question during 125 of the 133 Championships to take place has been a resounding ‘YES’.

Lucky spectators and players in 1922, 1931, 1976, 1977, 1993, 1995, 2009 and 2010 are the only tournament attendees to not get a soaking in SW19, according to Wimbledon records.

What happens when it rains at Wimbledon?

Umpires will quickly draw the current point to an end, with ground staff ready and waiting at the side of the court.

Once the call to postpone play is made, the team of helpers will quickly draw down the net and rush across the grass with the covers.

If the rained-off match is outside on a smaller court, it’s simply a waiting game, with schedules being pushed back to accomodate delayed matches.

If the raind-off match is on Centre Court or Court One, the roof can be closed – which takes around half an hour once the air circulation is adjusted to generate the ideal indoor climate – and play will continue.