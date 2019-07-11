West Ham 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

West Ham experienced a rollercoaster ride in 2018/19 after spending huge money last summer, only to suffer major injuries throughout the campaign.

The Hammers will be glad to take the summer off for rest and recuperation, and with a fully-fit squad, they should be firmly in the ‘best of the rest’ mix.

The squad has already been streamlined following the release of big-earners Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll and Adrian.

How will they fare after another window of wheeling and dealing?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about West Ham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

West Ham fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Manchester City (h)

17: Brighton (a)

24: Watford (a)

31: Norwich City (h)

September

14: Aston Villa (a)

21: Manchester United (h)

28: Bournemouth (a)

October

5: Crystal Palace (h)

19: Everton (a)

26: Sheffield United (h)

November

2: Newcastle United (h)

9: Burnley (a)

23: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30: Chelsea (a)

December

3: Wolves (a)

7: Arsenal (h)

14: Southampton (a)

21: Liverpool (h)

26: Crystal Palace (a)

28: Leicester City (h)

January

1: Bournemouth (h)

11: Sheffield United (a)

18: Everton (h)

21: Leicester City (a)

February

1: Brighton (h)

8: Manchester City (a)

22: Liverpool (a)

29: Southampton (h)

March

7: Arsenal (a)

14: Wolves (h)

21: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

April

4: Chelsea (h)

11: Newcastle United (a)

18: Burnley (h)

25: Norwich City (a)

May

2: Watford (h)

9: Manchester United (a)

17: Aston Villa (h)

West Ham kit 2019/20

The Hammers have unveiled their brand new home and away strips for the 2019/20 season.

Umbro have opted for a striking, bold design for the home shirt while they have produced a stylish white effort to be worn on the road.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 West Ham kit here.

West Ham transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Roberto (Espanyol) – Free

David Martin (Millwall) – Free

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed

OUT

Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed

Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed

How to watch West Ham games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

West Ham stadium facts

Name: London Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Location: London

Year opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

West Ham 2019/20 season preview

