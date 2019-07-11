Tour de France 2019: Watch on TV, live stream, start time, route map, prize money, jersey colours

The Tour de France has started its 106th run with riders from around the world gathering to prove their worth in the saddle.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas will hope for back-to-back success but faces stiff competition from other top contenders in the field.

Colombian stars Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Uran will hope to make an impact this year while Vincenzo Nibali is also among the contenders expected to make a charge for the prestigious title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2019 – plus route and prize money information.

When is the Tour de France 2019

The event gets underway on Saturday 6th July and runs until Sunday 28th July.

How to watch the Tour de France 2019

You can watch all of the live action on ITV with a highlights show on the night of every stage.

Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.

Welsh-language channel S4C are also broadcasting every stage of the competition live.

Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Eurosport’s comprehensive coverage will also feature a new show, The Breakaway, which will discuss the big issues from the Tour de France along with fan interaction and questions from viewers at home.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France TV schedule

All UK time. Coverage details to be updated once confirmed.

Stage 6 – Thursday 11th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:45am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 9:30pm

Stage 7 – Friday 12th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:00am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 9:30pm

Stage 8 – Saturday 13th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:45am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 9 – Sunday 14th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:30am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 10 – Monday 15th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:00am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 11 – Wednesday 17th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 12 – Thursday 18th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:00am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 9:30pm

Stage 13 – Friday 19th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:30pm

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 9:30pm

Stage 14 – Saturday 20th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:00pm

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 15 – Sunday 21st July

Eurosport

Live: 10:45am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 16 – Tuesday 23rd July

Eurosport

Live: 11:45am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 17 – Wednesday 24th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:00am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 18 – Thursday 25th July

Eurosport

Live: 9:45am

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 9:30pm

Stage 19 – Friday 26th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 9:30pm

Stage 20 – Saturday 27th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:00pm

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 2:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Stage 21 – Sunday 28th July

Eurosport

Live: 4:30pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

S4C

Live: 5:00pm

Highlights: 10:00pm

Tour de France 2019 teams

Our sister website Bike Radar is packed full of information on the runners and riders in this year’s Tour.

Check out their comprehensive guide to all of the Tour de France 2019 teams including the full list of favourites to triumph.

Tour de France 2019 route

The Grand Depart will take place in Brussels for just the second time in 106 editions of the race.

Riders will cross the Belgian border into France on the third day before drifting to the east of the country.

The group will cycle south-west through the heart of France before reaching the southernmost point of the route, Tourmalet.

From here, riders will head back to the eastern border before flying up to Rambouillet for one final stage which will finish up at the Champ-Elysees in Paris.

For more details, check out Bike Radar’s comprehensive guide to the Tour de France route.

Tour de France jersey colours

There’s far more to each jersey than meets the eye, with each dazzling design carrying its own significance.

The yellow jersey is worn by the classification leader, but what do the polka dots, green, and white outfits represent?

Who will win the Tour de France?

Orla Chennaoui is Eurosport’s new lead presenter for the Grand Tour coverage, and she has given her predictions on who to watch out for.

“I’m going to go for Jakob Fuglsang as my pick for yellow, and stick with Egan Bernal as outside,” she said.

“Everyone is expecting huge things from Bernal but we have to remember he’s never led a Grand Tour team before and by rights, he should be riding in support of Geraint Thomas.

“If Thomas shows any crack in form though I’d expect Ineos to throw their full weight behind Bernal which, in my mind, would then make him the favourite.”

Why is Chris Froome not in the Tour de France?

British star Chris Froome missed the Giro d’Italia in order to fully focus on the Tour de France, but was then ruled out of the big event after a major crash in training left him with a broken leg.

The four-time champion broke a leg, ribs and an elbow on the outskirts of Roanne, France and was rushed to intensive care following the incident.

Eurosport presenter Chennaoui has also spoken about the impact Froome’s absence could have.

She said: “It has to completely re-shape Ineos’ approach first of all. One of the things neutral fans were very much looking forward to was seeing how the dynamics between Chris and Geraint would play out on the road because we were looking at it from afar last year and you would have seen one version of events.

“Having to pull out from the Tour de Suisse was unfortunate for Thomas, but the important thing is he’s ok and can still compete.

“His preparation has been far from ideal and he had that crash at Milan San Remo too.

“It’s been disrupted, but I think if he can get some decent training rides in him I don’t think it will make too much difference.”

Tour de France 2019 prize money

A total prize money pot of £2million (€2.3m) is on offer for riders competing in the Tour de France this year.

The winner of the individual general classification will earn approximately £445k (€500k) for triumphing in the iconic competition.

The remainder of the prize money will be divided between riders based on their finishing position, though exact figures are yet to be confirmed.