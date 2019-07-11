Perth Glory v Man Utd: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Manchester United kick-start their pre-season campaign with a game against Perth Glory in Australia.

Advertisement

The Red Devils have jetted Down Under with many of their big names stars onboard, including new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be determined to galvanise his squad over the pre-season schedule and implement his style of football from scratch as opposed to picking up the reins mid-season.

Paul Pogba is part of the squad in Australia, though his future remains a huge talking point as the 2019/20 campaign approaches.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a departure from Old Trafford, though it remains to be seen whether a European heavyweight will launch a mega-money bid for Pogba.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Perth Glory v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Perth Glory v Man Utd game?

Perth Glory v Man Utd will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 10th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Perth Glory v Man Utd

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV (Sky: 418, Virgin: 526).

Advertisement

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.