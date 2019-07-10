Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Tottenham are set to complete several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino will have money to spend this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.

The Argentine boss has secured a fourth consecutive top-four place for Spurs as they also prepare for their first ever Champions League final.

Now, with one of the most impressive club stadiums in modern football and a squad bristling with talent, fans will be hoping 2019/20 is the year Spurs cement their place among the elite of English football by adding strength and depth to their squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Tottenham below.

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

IN

Giovani Lo Celso left PSG for Real Betis on a season-long loan before the Spanish side snapped him up permanently for around £20m in April. He is worth triple that figure now. (Source: BBC)

Donny van de Beek is one of many Ajax stars who could potentially depart this summer with Spurs keen to eye up possible replacements for Christian Eriksen should the pivotal Danish playmaker leave the club. (Source: Daily Mail)

Tanguy Ndombele has been on the radar of several Premier League teams – including Man Utd – for a couple of transfer windows. Now Spurs could swoop. (Source: The Mirror)

OUT

Kieran Trippier has attracted interest from Napoli and Atletico Madrid. (Source: The Mirror)

Christian Eriksen only has a year left on his contract at Spurs, and being one of the most reliable players in N17, he is never far from speculation linking him with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Tottenham transfer done deals

IN

–

OUT

–