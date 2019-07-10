Formula E race calendar and TV coverage guide

Formula E is drawing to a close with a double header in New York City in July.

Advertisement

The seven-month race calendar has seen 22 drivers from 11 teams battle through 11 races in a bid to win the fifth season of Formula E – with two more races to go.

Formula E will have stretched across five continents and will come to an end in mid-July after a pulsating, unpredictable season.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne will be hoping to retain his title at the end of the campaign and holds a 32-point lead going into the final weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Formula E race calendar plus how to watch the full 2019 season live on TV and online.

How to watch Formula E live on TV and online in the UK

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Every Formula E practice and qualifying session and every race will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Occasional races will also be shown on BBC and Quest throughout the season.

Formula E 2019 race calendar

All times are UK time (broadcast information to be updated)

Round 12 – New York City, USA Race 1 (Saturday, 13th July)

Friday 12th July

Shakedown: BT Sport 2 (8:45pm)

Saturday 13th July

Free Practice 1: BT Sport 2 (12:15pm)

Free Practice 2: BT Sport 2 (2:45pm)

Qualifying: BT Sport 2 (4:30pm)

Race: BT Sport 2 (8:30pm)

Round 13 – New York City, USA Race 2 (Sunday, 14th July)

Sunday 14th July

Free Practice: BT Sport 2 (1:45pm)

Qualifying: BT Sport 2 (4:00pm)

Race: BT Sport 2 (8:30pm)

Formula E results

Round 1 – Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Saturday, 15 December 2018)

Winner: Antonio Felix da Costa (BMW Andretti)

Round 2 – Marrakesh, Morocco (Saturday, 12 January 2019)

Winner: Jerome d’Ambrosio (Mahindra Racing)

Round 3 – Santiago, Chile (Saturday, 26 January 2019)

Winner: Sam Bird (Envision Virgin Racing)

Round 4 – Mexico City, Mexico (Saturday 16 February 2019)

Winner: Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler)

Round 5 – Hong Kong, (Sunday 10th March)

Winner: Edoardo Mortara (Venturi)

Round 6 – Sanya, China (Saturday 23rd March)

Winner: Jean-Eric Vergne (Techeetah)

Round 7 – Rome, Italy (Saturday 14th April)

Winner: Mitch Evans (Jaguar)

Round 8 – Paris, France (Saturday 27th April)

Winner: Robin Frijns (Renault)

Round 9 – Monte Carlo, Monaco (Saturday 11th May)

Winner: Jean-Eric Vergne (Techeetah)

Round 10 – Berlin, Germany (Saturday 25th May)

Winner: Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler)

Round 11 – Bern, Switzerland (Saturday 22nd June)

Advertisement

Winner: Jean-Eric Vergne (Techeetah)