Bournemouth 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Bournemouth continue the search for the elusive ‘next level’ under Eddie Howe in 2019/20.

The Cherries have enjoyed stability in the Premier League and established themselves as a mainstay of the top flight.

However, Bournemouth have gradually slid down the league, in terms of positions, over the last three seasons despite the continued excellent form of Callum Wilson and Josh King up front.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Bournemouth fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Sheffield United (h)

17: Aston Villa (a)

24: Manchester City (h)

31: Leicester (a)

September

14: Everton (h)

21: Southampton (a)

28: West Ham (h)

October

5: Arsenal (a)

19: Norwich (h)

26: Watford (a)

November

2: Manchester United (h)

9: Newcastle (a)

23: Wolves (h)

30: Tottenham (a)

December

4: Crystal Palace (a)

7: Liverpool (h)

14: Chelsea (a)

21: Burnley (h)

26: Arsenal (h)

28: Brighton (a)

January

1: West Ham (a)

11: Watford (h)

18: Norwich (a)

21: Brighton (h)

February

1: Aston Villa (h)

8: Sheffield United (a)

22: Burnley (a)

29: Chelsea (h)

March

7: Liverpool (a)

14: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Wolves (a)

April

4: Newcastle (h)

11: Manchester United (a)

18: Tottenham (h)

25: Leicester (h)

May

2: Manchester City (a)

9: Southampton (h)

17: Everton (a)

Bournemouth kit 2019/20

The Cherries unveiled their home kit in time for the last game of the 2018/19 season.

The bold red and black design features fresh sleeves and darker, thin stripes inside the red on the main body of the shirt.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Bournemouth kit here.

Bournemouth transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) – Undisclosed

OUT

Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) – Loan

Bournemouth stadium facts

Name: Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,360

Location: Bournemouth

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards

Bournemouth 2019/20 season preview

