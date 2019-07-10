Australia v England: How to watch Cricket World Cup semi-finals on TV and live stream online

England face Australia in a grudge match to determine which side will have a shot at the Cricket World Cup trophy.

The host nation finished third in the table after dispatching New Zealand confidently in their final game.

However, Australia limped over the line with a shock defeat to South Africa, meaning they lost the top seed spot and must face England as opposed to Oceanic rivals New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Australia have already beaten England during this tournament – by 64 runs – but Eoin Morgan’s resurgent side have looked far more assured since, having beaten the favourites India.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

What time is Australia v England?

Australia v England will begin at 10:30am on Thursday 11th July 2019.

Where is Australia v England?

The game will take place at Edgbaston which holds up to 25,000 fans.

How to watch Australia v England on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9:30am (UK time) and also via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as football, golf, cricket or Formula 1 to find a perfect combination.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It took a little while for England to find their best line-up, to find their rhythm, but victories over India and New Zealand in the last two games have boosted confidence and will have enjoyed a nourishing, long break by the time of the semi-finals.

Australia’s momentum took a blow during their shock defeat to South Africa on Sunday, but their loss shouldn’t detract from the fact they have enjoyed an excellent tournament.

Mitchell Starc has taken wickets for fun – 26 in total, with an average of just under three per game – while star indiviuals David Warner and Aaron Finch both rank in the top four run-scorers for the competition.

And yet… England’s batting line-up have enjoyed great success after overcoming injury worries, with Jason Roy posting 341 runs from just five innings. He has built some terrific opening platforms in tandem with Jonny Bairstow, while Joe Root has quietly knocked dead-on 500 runs for the tournament.

This will be an incredibly tight one, an early wicket could decide it for either team, but England’s quality throughout the order cannot be overlooked.

Prediction: England win

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 10:15am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Australia

You can watch the match on Fox Sports and 9GEM in Australia.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

