When are the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals? When do England play?

The Cricket World Cup is fast-approaching the climax with England still in the hunt for the trophy on home soil.

The host nation became the third team to qualify for the final four after Australia and India, while New Zealand sealed their place on Friday as Pakistan failed to overturn the Net Run Rate deficit.

Dates and times for the semi-finals are locked in and ready to go, with fans around the world gearing up for a terrific closing week to the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup semi-finals including dates, times and venues.

When are the Cricket World Cup semi-finals?

India v New Zealand: 10:30am on Tuesday 9th July.

England v Australia: 10:30am on Thursday 11th July.

Where are the Cricket World Cup semi-finals held?

The first semi-final will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester and the second showdown will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup semi-finals

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9:30am each day, or online via the SkyGo app.

When is the Cricket World Cup final?

The Cricket World Cup final takes place at 10:30am on Sunday 14th July.

For full details, check out our guide to the Cricket World Cup final.