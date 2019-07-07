Why is Wimbledon not on TV today? “Middle Sunday” explained

After six days of tennis madness and an exciting doubles match with Serena Williams and Andy Murray, Wimbledon centre court has gone quiet.

Advertisement

Turn on your TV on Sunday 7th July and you will find such delights as Countryfile, a documentary about Barbra Streisand and the Women’s World Cup final. But – aside from an “intimate profile” of John McEnroe showing at 2.30pm – there’s no tennis.

That’s because – as is traditional at Wimbledon – no play takes place on the middle Sunday of the tournament.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why is there no Wimbledon on TV today, Sunday 7th July?

Wimbledon takes place over 14 days, beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. In 2019, the tournament kicked off on Monday 1st July.

Traditionally, unlike the other three tennis Grand Slams, there is no play on the so-called “Middle Sunday” – which is considered a rest day.

According to Wimbledon, this is also an important rest day for the grass itself…

Is there always a day off on Sunday?

Not always! In 1991, the All-England Club decided that, in the even of extreme weather conditions, play would be permitted on the Middle Sunday.

Since that decision, rain has forced play on the Middle Sunday just four times: in 1991, 1997, 2004 and – most recently – 2016.

Matches will only take place on the Sunday if torrential rain or very bad weather has prevented the first round from being completed in time. That’s even less likely now that roofs have been installed on both Centre Court and Court One.

When play does take place on a Middle Sunday, it is known as a “People’s Sunday”, with unreserved seating and cheater tickets up for grabs at the last minute.

But with the sun shining over the first week of Wimbledon, there was no need for a “People’s Sunday” in 2019.

When is Wimbledon back on TV?

Wimbledon will continue on Monday 8th July, with Day 7.

Advertisement

The order of play has already been confirmed, with matches featuring Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, Johanna Konta, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.