FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 fixtures: Watch Women’s World Cup FREE on TV, channel, date, time, groups – when do England play?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway this summer. RadioTimes.com has rounded up all of the information you need to know

Women's World Cup 2019 trophy

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is boiling up to the climax with just a handful of teams left in the battle for supremacy.

England have been dumped out of the tournament one step short of the final, but will hope to bring home the bronze medals on Saturday,

Defending champions USA are the favourites to triumph over the Netherlands in the final, while Sweden join the Lionesses in the third-place match.

Fans will be able to tune in to every match with live, free and uninterrupted coverage throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

What channel is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 on?

Fans can tune in to watch the Women’s World Cup for free across a range of BBC platforms.

For TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all boast live coverage throughout the tournament.

You can also live stream every match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For specific details on which fixtures are available to watch, check out the comprehensive fixture list below.

FIFA Women’s World Cup groups

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

FIFA Women’s World Cup fixtures

All kick-offs are in UK time. All games on BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 6th July – Third-place play-off

England v Sweden (KO: 4:00pm)

BBC1 from 3:45pm

England v Sweden match preview, how to watch, prediction

Sunday 7th July – Final

USA v Netherlands (KO: 4:00pm)

BBC1 from 3:30pm

USA v Netherlands match preview, how to watch, prediction

