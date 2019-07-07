Aston Villa 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Aston Villa are back in the top flight after a three-year absence.

The Villains produced a scintillating run of form to reach last season’s Championship play-off places, and clawed their way beyond West Brom and Derby.

Boss Dean Smith will be keen to ensure Villa’s return to the top flight isn’t a short one, and will hope Jack Grealish can inspire his side to safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Tottenham (a) – 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Bournemouth (h)

24: Everton (h)

31: Crystal Palace (a)

September

14: West Ham (h)

21: Arsenal (a)

28: Burnley (h)

October

5: Norwich City (a)

19: Brighton (h)

26: Manchester City (a)

November

2: Liverpool (h)

9: Wolves (a)

23: Newcastle (h)

30: Manchester United (a)

December

4: Chelsea (a)

7: Leicester City (h)

14: Sheffield United (a)

21: Southampton (h)

26: Norwich City (h)

28: Watford (a)

January

1: Burnley (a)

11: Manchester City (h)

18: Brighton (a)

21: Watford (h)

February

1: Bournemouth (a)

8: Tottenham (h)

22: Southampton (a)

29: Sheffield United (h)

March

7: Leicester City (a)

14: Chelsea (h)

21: Newcastle United (a)

April

4: Wolves (h)

11: Liverpool (a)

18: Manchester United (h)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

May

2: Everton (a)

9: Arsenal (h)

17: West Ham (a)

Aston Villa kit 2019/20

Villa’s kits are yet to be launched ahead of the new season.

Luke1977 – a small company run by Villa fan Luke Roper – produced massively popular kits for 2018/19 but Kappa are expected to take over for next season.

Aston Villa transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jota (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed

Wesley (Club Brugge) – Undisclosed

Kortney Hause (Wolves) – Undisclosed

Matt Targett (Southampton) – Undisclosed

OUT

Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield) – Undisclosed

Gary Gardner (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

How to watch Aston Villa games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Aston Villa stadium facts

Name: Villa Park

Capacity: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Aston Villa 2019/20 season preview

