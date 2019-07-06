Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. USA v Netherlands: How to watch Women’s World Cup final on TV and live stream

USA v Netherlands: How to watch Women’s World Cup final on TV and live stream

USA and the Netherlands go head-to-head in the World Cup final this weekend

Women's World Cup

USA are gunning for their fourth World Cup title when they take on the Netherlands on Sunday.

Advertisement

The USWNT have stormed their way to the final following big results throughout the tournament including a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals.

Alex Morgan is the top scorer for the tournament on six goals – joint with the Lionesses’ Ellen White – and will hope to add to her tally in the showpiece game.

The Netherlands won all three of their warm-up games before triumphing in all six tournament games so far.

Eight different scorers have chipped in for the Dutch side, and though they are underdogs to lift their first Women’s World Cup title, they will be determined to shock the USWNT.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the USA v Netherlands game on TV and online.

What time is the USA v Netherlands game?

USA v Netherlands will kick off at 4:00pm on Sunday 7th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream USA v Netherlands

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 3:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.


Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The USA are a cut above every women’s team in terms of style, organisation and pedigree.

They will hope to race into an early lead to draw out the Netherlands.

Whether Megan Rapine plays or not, the USA have strength in depth and should finish off the job with a confident display.

Advertisement

Prediction: USA 2-0 Netherlands

Tags

All about Match of the Day Live: Fifa Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Roger Federer

The year ahead Sport on TV in 2019

Cricket Lords

Howzat! Everything you need to know about the 2019 Cricket World Cup

UFC Jon Jones

UFC 239: How to watch Jon Jones v Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes v Holly Holm – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide