Sri Lanka v India: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

India will round off their list of regular Cricket World Cup fixtures against Sri Lanka before the knockout rounds begin.

Rohit Sharma inspired India to victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday to secure his side’s place in the final four.

Now India will be keen to record one last victory to give themselves a shot at finishing in top spot.

If India beat Sri Lanka, they will go top of the table for a few hours at least, and will hope Australia have an off-day against South Africa later on Saturday evening.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sri Lanka v India on TV and online.

What time is Sri Lanka v India?

Sri Lanka v India will begin at 10:30am on Saturday 6th July 2019.

Where is Sri Lanka v India?

The game will take place at Headingley, Leeds which holds up to 18,000 fans.

How to watch Sri Lanka v India on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as cricket for just £10 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.



How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka

You can watch the match on SLRC and Channel Eye in Sri Lanka.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in India

You can watch the match on Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com in India.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.