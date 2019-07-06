Leicester 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Leicester will hope to make a charge for the top six in Brendan Rodgers’ first season at the club.

The Foxes impressed since the former Celtic boss replaced Claude Puel but a full pre-season and summer of recruitment should aid their cause.

Leicester should be in the mix with Wolves and Everton for the ‘best of the rest’ tag, with Manchester United surely in their sights given the unrest at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Leicester’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Leicester fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Wolves (h)

17: Chelsea (a)

24: Sheffield United (a)

31: Bournemouth (h)

September

14: Manchester United (a)

21: Tottenham (h)

28: Newcastle (h)

October

5: Liverpool (a)

19: Burnley (h)

26: Southampton (a)

November

2: Crystal Palace (a)

9: Arsenal (h)

23: Brighton (a)

30: Everton (h)

December

3: Watford (h)

7: Aston Villa (a)

14: Norwich (h)

21: Manchester City (a)

26: Liverpool (h)

28: West Ham (a)

January

1: Newcastle (a)

11: Southampton (h)

18: Burnley (a)

21: West Ham (h)

February

1: Chelsea (h)

8: Wolves (a)

22: Manchester City (h)

29: Norwich (a)

March

7: Aston Villa (h)

14: Watford (a)

21: Brighton (h)

April

4: Everton (a)

11: Crystal Palace (h)

18: Arsenal (a)

25: Bournemouth (a)

May

2: Sheffield United (h)

9: Tottenham (a)

17: Manchester United (h)

Leicester kit 2019/20

The Foxes are sticking with a simple blue design for 2019/20.

The home shirt incorporates a two-tone blue checkerboard, while the away and third kits are pink and black respectively.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Leicester kits here.

Leicester transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

–

OUT

–

Leicester stadium facts

Name: King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

Leicester 2019/20 season preview

