Brazil v Peru: How to watch Copa America final on TV and live stream

Brazil will be determined to lift their ninth Copa America title when they take on Peru in the final of the 2019 tournament at the Maracana.

Tite has guided the Samba Boys to their first final since 2007 following several underwhelming Copa America campaigns.

Neymar missed the tournament through injury but a host of star players have stepped up to the plate and delivered on the big stage throughout the tournament.

Brazil’s biggest victory of the competition actually came in a 5-0 thrashing of final opponents Peru with five different names on the scoresheet.

Peru dished out a beating of their own in the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Chile, but will need to radically step up their game to stand a chance of defeating Brazil in Rio.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brazil v Peru game on TV and online.

What time is the Brazil v Peru game?

Brazil v Peru will kick off at 9:00pm (UK time) on Sunday 7th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Brazil v Peru

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Brazil are yet to concede a goal in the Copa America tournament after five games played, including a clash with Argentina led by Lionel Messi.

They have balanced style with efficiency, individual class with teamwork, and will surely romp to victory in the final, no matter what Peru throw at them.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Peru