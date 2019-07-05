Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Championship will return in 2019/20 to flex its muscles as one of the greatest football leagues in the world.

Millions will flock to the Premier League as their default football fix, but the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier football continues to draw in fans around the world.

Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff have all dropped back into the Championship following relegation, while Barnsley, Charlton and Luton have forced their way up from League One.

Derby will once again be a hot team to watch, while Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Brom will all expect to challenge for the title.

Sky Sports will air Championship games throughout the season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match as they are announced.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Championship 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including regular Championship games.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Championship fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.

Friday 2nd August

Luton v Middlesbrough (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 3rd August

Barnsley v Fulham

Blackburn v Charlton

Brentford v Birmingham

Millwall v Preston

Reading v Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke v QPR

Swansea v Hull

Wigan v Cardiff

Nottingham Forest v West Brom (5:30pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 4th August

Bristol City v Leeds (4.30pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 5th August

Huddersfield v Derby (7.45pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 10th August

Leeds v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Birmingham v Bristol City

Cardiff v Luton

Charlton v Stoke

Derby v Swansea

Fulham v Blackburn

Hull v Reading

Middlesbrough v Brentford

Preston v Wigan

QPR v Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley

West Brom v Millwall

Friday 16th August

Huddersfield v Fulham (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 17th August

Barnsley v Charlton

Blackburn v Middlesbrough

Brentford v Hull

Bristol City v QPR

Luton v West Brom

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest v Birmingham

Stoke v Derby

Swansea v Preston

Wigan v Leeds

Sunday 18th August

Reading v Cardiff (12:00pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 20th August

Birmingham v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Derby v Bristol City (7:45pm)

Hull v Blackburn (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Middlesbrough v Wigan (7:45pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton (7:45pm)

Cardiff v Huddersfield (7:45pm)

Fulham v Millwall (7:45pm)

Leeds v Brentford (7:45pm)

QPR v Swansea (7:45pm)

West Brom v Reading (8:00pm)

Wednesday 21st August

Charlton v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Preston v Stoke (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 24th August

Derby v West Brom (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Barnsley v Luton

Blackburn v Cardiff

Charlton v Brentford

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield v Reading

Hull v Bristol City

Middlesbrough v Millwall

Preston v Sheffield Wednesday

QPR v Wigan

Stoke v Leeds

Saturday 25th August

Swansea v Birmingham (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 30th August

Cardiff v Fulham (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 31st August

Bristol City v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Birmingham v Stoke

Brentford v Derby

Leeds v Swansea

Luton v Huddersfield

Millwall v Hull

Nottingham Forest v Preston

Reading v Charlton

Sheffield Wednesday v QPR

West Brom v Blackburn

Wigan v Barnsley

Saturday 14th September

Barnsley v Leeds

Blackburn v Millwall

Charlton v Birmingham

Derby v Cardiff

Fulham v West Brom

Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday

Hull v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Reading

Preston v Brentford

QPR v Luton

Stoke v Bristol City

Swansea v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 21st September

Birmingham v Preston

Brentford v Stoke

Bristol City v Swansea

Cardiff v Middlesbrough

Leeds v Derby

Luton v Hull

Millwall v QPR

Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Reading v Blackburn

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

West Brom v Huddersfield

Wigan v Charlton

Saturday 28th September

Barnsley v Brentford

Blackburn v Luton

Charlton v Leeds

Derby v Birmingham

Fulham v Wigan

Huddersfield v Millwall

Hull v Cardiff

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Preston v Bristol City

QPR v West Brom

Stoke v Nottingham Forest

Swansea v Reading

Tuesday 1st October

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

Hull v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Leeds v West Brom (7:45pm)

Middlesbrough v Preston (7:45pm)

Wigan v Birmingham (7:45pm)

Reading v Fulham (8:00pm)

Stoke v Huddersfield (8:00pm)

Wednesday 2nd October

Barnsley v Derby (7:45pm)

Brentford v Bristol City (7:45pm)

Cardiff v QPR (7:45pm)

Charlton v Swansea (7:45pm)

Luton v Millwall (7:45pm)

Saturday 5th October

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

Bristol City v Reading

Derby v Luton

Fulham v Charlton

Huddersfield v Hull

Millwall v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Preston v Barnsley

QPR v Blackburn

Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan

Swansea v Stoke

West Brom v Cardiff

Saturday 19th October

Barnsley v Swansea

Blackburn v Huddersfield

Brentford v Millwall

Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton v Derby

Hull v QPR

Leeds v Birmingham

Luton v Bristol City

Middlesbrough v West Brom

Reading v Preston

Stoke v Fulham

Wigan v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 22nd October

Birmingham v Blackburn (7:45pm)

Millwall v Cardiff (7:45pm)

QPR v Reading (7:45pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke (7:45pm)

Swansea v Brentford (7:45pm)

West Brom v Barnsley (8:00pm)

Wednesday 23rd October

Bristol City v Charlton (7:45pm)

Derby v Wigan (7:45pm)

Fulham v Luton (7:45pm)

Huddersfield v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)

Nottingham Forest v Hull (7:45pm)

Preston v Leeds (7:45pm)

Saturday 26th October

Birmingham v Luton

Bristol City v Wigan

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Hull v Derby

Middlesbrough v Fulham

Millwall v Stoke

Nottingham Forest v Reading

Preston v Blackburn

QPR v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

Swansea v Cardiff

West Brom v Charlton

Saturday 2nd November

Barnsley v Bristol City

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford v Huddersfield

Cardiff v Birmingham

Charlton v Preston

Derby v Middlesbrough

Fulham v Hull

Leeds v QPR

Luton v Nottingham Forest

Reading v Millwall

Stoke v West Brom

Wigan v Swansea

Saturday 9th November

Barnsley v Stoke

Birmingham v Fulham

Cardiff v Bristol City

Hull v West Brom

Leeds v Blackburn

Millwall v Charlton

Nottingham Forest v Derby

Preston v Huddersfield

QPR v Middlesbrough

Reading v Luton

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea

Wigan v Brentford

Saturday 23rd November

Blackburn v Barnsley

Brentford v Reading

Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

Charlton v Cardiff

Derby v Preston

Fulham v QPR

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Luton v Leeds

Middlesbrough v Hull

Stoke v Wigan

Swansea v Millwall

West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday

Tuesday 26th November

Cardiff v Stoke (7:45pm)

Fulham v Derby (7:45pm)

Huddersfield v Swansea (7:45pm)

Luton v Charlton (7:45pm)

Millwall v Wigan (7:45pm)

Reading v Leeds (8:00pm)

Wednesday 27th November

Blackburn v Brentford (7:45pm)

Hull v Preston (7:45pm)

Middlesbrough v Barnsley (7:45pm)

QPR v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham (7:45pm)

West Brom v Bristol City (8:00pm)

Saturday 30th November

Barnsley v Hull

Birmingham v Millwall

Brentford v Luton

Bristol City v Huddersfield

Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday

Derby v QPR

Leeds v Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Preston v West Brom

Stoke v Blackburn

Swansea v Fulham

Wigan v Reading

Saturday 7th December

Blackburn v Derby

Cardiff v Barnsley

Fulham v Bristol City

Huddersfield v Leeds

Hull v Stoke

Luton v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Charlton

Millwall v Nottingham Forest

QPR v Preston

Reading v Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

West Brom v Swansea

Tuesday 10th December

Bristol City v Millwall (7:45pm)

Charlton v Huddersfield (7:45pm)

Leeds v Hull (7:45pm)

Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)

Preston v Fulham (7:45pm)

Stoke v Luton (8:00pm)

Wednesday 11th December

Barnsley v Reading (7:45pm)

Birmingham v QPR (7:45pm)

Brentford v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Swansea v Blackburn (7:45pm)

Wigan v West Brom (7:45pm)

Saturday 14th December

Barnsley v QPR

Birmingham v West Brom

Brentford v Fulham

Bristol City v Blackburn

Charlton v Hull

Derby v Millwall

Leeds v Cardiff

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday

Preston v Luton

Stoke v Reading

Swansea v Middlesbrough

Saturday 21st December

Blackburn v Wigan

Cardiff v Preston

Fulham v Leeds

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

Hull v Birmingham

Luton v Swansea

Middlesbrough v Stoke

Millwall v Barnsley

QPR v Charlton

Reading v Derby

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City

West Brom v Brentford

Thursday 26th December

Barnsley v West Brom

Blackburn v Birmingham

Brentford v Swansea

Cardiff v Millwall

Charlton v Bristol City

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Leeds v Preston

Luton v Fulham

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield

Reading v QPR

Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan v Derby

Sunday 29th December

Birmingham v Leeds

Bristol City v Luton

Derby v Charlton

Fulham v Stoke

Huddersfield v Blackburn

Millwall v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Wigan

Preston v Reading

QPR v Hull

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff

Swansea v Barnsley

West Brom v Middlesbrough

Wednesday 1st January

Birmingham v Wigan

Bristol City v Brentford

Derby v Barnsley

Fulham v Reading

Huddersfield v Stoke

Millwall v Luton

Nottingham Forest v Blackburn

Preston v Middlesbrough

QPR v Cardiff

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull

Swansea v Charlton

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 11th January

Barnsley v Huddersfield

Blackburn v Preston

Brentford v QPR

Cardiff v Swansea

Charlton v West Brom

Hull v Fulham

Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday

Luton v Birmingham

Middlesbrough v Derby

Reading v Nottingham Forest

Stoke v Millwall

Wigan v Bristol City

Saturday 18th January

Birmingham v Cardiff

Bristol City v Barnsley

Derby v Hull

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Huddersfield v Brentford

Millwall v Reading

Nottingham Forest v Luton

Preston v Charlton

QPR v Leeds

Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn

Swansea v Wigan

West Brom v Stoke

Saturday 25th January

Barnsley v Preston

Blackburn v QPR

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Cardiff v West Brom

Charlton v Fulham

Hull v Huddersfield

Leeds v Millwall

Luton v Derby

Middlesbrough v Birmingham

Reading v Bristol City

Stoke v Swansea

Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday 1st February

Birmingham v Nottingham Forest

Cardiff v Reading

Charlton v Barnsley

Derby v Stoke

Fulham v Huddersfield

Hull v Brentford

Leeds v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Blackburn

Preston v Swansea

QPR v Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

West Brom v Luton

Saturday 8th February

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn v Fulham

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Bristol City v Birmingham

Huddersfield v QPR

Luton v Cardiff

Millwall v West Brom

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Reading v Hull

Stoke v Charlton

Swansea v Derby

Wigan v Preston

Tuesday 11th February

Barnsley v Birmingham (7:45pm)

Blackburn v Hull (7:45pm)

Brentford v Leeds (7:45pm)

Nottingham Forest v Charlton (7:45pm)

Swansea v QPR (7:45pm)

Wigan v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)

Wednesday 12th February

Bristol City v Derby (7:45pm)

Huddersfield v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Luton v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Millwall v Fulham (7:45pm)

Reading v West Brom (8:00pm)

Stoke v Preston (8:00pm)

Saturday 15th February

Birmingham v Brentford

Cardiff v Wigan

Charlton v Blackburn

Derby v Huddersfield

Fulham v Barnsley

Hull v Swansea

Leeds v Bristol City

Middlesbrough v Luton

Preston v Millwall

QPR v Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

West Brom v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 22nd February

Barnsley v Middlesbrough

Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford v Blackburn

Bristol City v West Brom

Charlton v Luton

Derby v Fulham

Leeds v Reading

Nottingham Forest v QPR

Preston v Hull

Stoke v Cardiff

Swansea v Huddersfield

Wigan v Millwall

Tuesday 25th February

Cardiff v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

Fulham v Swansea (7:45pm)

Huddersfield v Bristol City (7:45pm)

Luton v Brentford (7:45pm)

QPR v Derby (7:45pm)

West Brom v Preston (8:00pm)

Wednesday 26th February

Blackburn v Stoke (7:45pm)

Hull v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Middlesbrough v Leeds (7:45pm)

Millwall v Birmingham (7:45pm)

Reading v Wigan (7:45pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton (7:45pm)

Saturday 29th February

Blackburn v Swansea

Cardiff v Brentford

Fulham v Preston

Huddersfield v Charlton

Hull v Leeds

Luton v Stoke

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Millwall v Bristol City

QPR v Birmingham

Reading v Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby

West Brom v Wigan

Barnsley v Cardiff

Saturday 7th March

Birmingham v Reading

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City v Fulham

Charlton v Middlesbrough

Derby v Blackburn

Leeds v Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Preston v QPR

Stoke v Hull

Swansea v West Brom

Wigan v Luton

Saturday 14th March

Blackburn v Bristol City

Cardiff v Leeds

Fulham v Brentford

Huddersfield v Wigan

Hull v Charlton

Luton v Preston

Middlesbrough v Swansea

Millwall v Derby

QPR v Barnsley

Reading v Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

West Brom v Birmingham

Tuesday 17th March

Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)

Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)

Derby v Reading (7:45pm)

Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Wednesday 18th March

Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)

Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)

Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)

Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)

Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm)

Saturday 21st March

Barnsley v Blackburn

Birmingham v Huddersfield

Cardiff v Charlton

Hull v Middlesbrough

Leeds v Luton

Millwall v Swansea

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

Preston v Derby

QPR v Fulham

Reading v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom

Wigan v Stoke

Saturday 4th April

Blackburn v Leeds

Brentford v Wigan

Bristol City v Cardiff

Charlton v Millwall

Derby v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Birmingham

Huddersfield v Preston

Luton v Reading

Middlesbrough v QPR

Stoke v Barnsley

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Hull

Friday 10th April – Good Friday

Birmingham v Swansea

Brentford v Charlton

Bristol City v Hull

Cardiff v Blackburn

Leeds v Stoke

Luton v Barnsley

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Reading v Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston

West Brom v Derby

Wigan v QPR

Monday 13th April – Easter Monday

Barnsley v Wigan

Blackburn v West Brom

Charlton v Reading

Derby v Brentford

Fulham v Cardiff

Huddersfield v Luton

Hull v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Preston v Nottingham Forest

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke v Birmingham

Swansea v Leeds

Saturday 18th April

Birmingham v Charlton

Brentford v Preston

Bristol City v Stoke

Cardiff v Derby

Leeds v Barnsley

Luton v QPR

Millwall v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest v Swansea

Reading v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield

West Brom v Fulham

Wigan v Hull

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 25th April

Blackburn v Reading

Charlton v Wigan

Derby v Leeds

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield v West Brom

Hull v Luton

Middlesbrough v Cardiff

Preston v Birmingham

QPR v Millwall

Stoke v Brentford

Swansea v Bristol City

Saturday 2nd May

Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)

Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)

Bristol City v Preston (12:30pm)

Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)

Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)

Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)

Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)

Reading v Swansea (12:30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)

West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)

Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)

Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Monday 25th May

Championship play-off final