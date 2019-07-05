When does Andy Murray play next? What time will Murray play at Wimbledon?

Andy Murray is set for an emotional return to Wimbledon in the Doubles tournaments.

The two-time Men’s Singles champion has fought back from injury to land a spot at the All-England Club for the Championships.

Fans will be delighted to follow his every move during the tournament, but when is he playing next?

When does Andy Murray play next?

When does Andy Murray play next?

Men’s Doubles partner: Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Next match: v Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert

Date: Thursday 4th July – Time: TBC

Round: Wimbledon, Men’s Doubles, First Round

Mixed Doubles partner: Serena Williams

Next match: v Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies

Date: Thursday 4th July – Time: TBC

Round: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles, First Round

How to watch Andy Murray live at Wimbledon

How to watch Andy Murray live at Wimbledon

For the full schedule check out our Wimbledon TV guide.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Murray has triumphed at Wimbledon twice (2013, 2016) despite playing in the era of all-time tennis legends, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He became the first British man to win the singles title at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936.

Murray also won an Olympic gold medal at the All-England Club in 2012.