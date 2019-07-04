Wimbledon 2019 tickets: How to buy tickets, how to queue, ballot information

Crack out the strawberries and cream, you can still soak up the action live at Wimbledon this summer.

Every year the scramble for tickets leaves many empty-handed, but you don’t need to miss out on being perched in Centre Court or sipping Pimm’s on Henman Hill/Murray Mound – delete as applicable.

While the BBC have a wide range of top class TV coverage to enjoy throughout the competition, nothing beats the atmosphere of the All-England Club for the biggest matches between the biggest players.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the ways you can still buy tickets to watch Wimbledon live in the flesh.

How to buy Wimbledon 2019 tickets

Aside from purchasing long-term debenture tickets, which are more than a little out of our price range, costing on average between £13,700 to £50,000, there are a few options available.

Tickets will be available sporadically via Ticketmaster, with returns and unwanted tickets to be released regularly.

You may need to be patient and continually check the website for the best options, and you may need to be flexible in how many seats you can get together.

How do I enter the Wimbledon ballot?

The ballot for Wimbledon 2019 is closed, but it’s worth bearing in mind ahead of next year’s tournament.

Traditionally oversubscribed, the ballot, which was first introduced in 1924, usually opens from September to December.

From February onwards you’ll be notified about whether you’ve been successful.

There’s also an Overseas Ballot for non-UK applicants.

How does the Wimbledon queue work?

You can still buy tickets for Wimbledon on the day, except for the last four days on Centre Court (which includes the Wimbledon final).

There are limited tickets available at reasonable prices for excellent seats on Centre Court, Court 1 and Court 2 so it’s definitely worth the wait.

In previous years, 500 tickets have been allocated for each of the main courts.

When you arrive you’ll be given a Queue Card, showing the time you arrived and your position in the queue.

If you are desperate for a seat in Centre Court but your Queue Card has a number over 500, do not fret.

Fans will check the order of play before deciding which ticket to go for, meaning that an exciting showdown could divide attention and make fans choose between the two.

When should I queue for Wimbledon?

Hopefuls often camp and queue overnight in a bid to secure a prized ticket.

They are then woken up by stewards at around 6:00am in order to make room for others who are turning up.

Those near the front of the queue will be handed tickets for the Show Courts at around 7:30am.

If you’re queueing for ground passes, it’s advised that you turn up at least a few hours before the grounds open at 10:30am.