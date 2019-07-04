USA v Netherlands: How to watch Women’s World Cup final on TV and live stream

USA are gunning for their fourth World Cup title when they take on the Netherlands on Sunday.

The USWNT have stormed their way to the final following big results throughout the tournament including a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals.

Alex Morgan is the top scorer for the tournament on six goals – joint with the Lionesses’ Ellen White – and will hope to add to her tally in the showpiece game.

The Netherlands won all three of their warm-up games before triumphing in all six tournament games so far.

Eight different scorers have chipped in for the Dutch side, and though they are underdogs to lift their first Women’s World Cup title, they will be determined to shock the USWNT.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the USA v Netherlands game on TV and online.

What time is the USA v Netherlands game?

USA v Netherlands will kick off at 4:00pm on Sunday 7th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream USA v Netherlands

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 3:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.



<section><h2>USA v Netherlands: Who will win?</h2> <p>Nuts about football? Predict a winner…</p> </section><section><h2>USA</h2> </section><section><h3>Netherlands</h3> </section><p> </p> <p></p>

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The USA are a cut above every women’s team in terms of style, organisation and pedigree.

They will hope to race into an early lead to draw out the Netherlands.

Whether Megan Rapine plays or not, the USA have strength in depth and should finish off the job with a confident display.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Netherlands