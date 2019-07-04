UFC 239: How to watch Jon Jones v Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes v Holly Holm – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

UFC 239 is set to provide stunning entertainment for fans around the world with two world title belts up for grabs on the night.

Jon Jones will be challenged by Thiago Santos for the Light Heavyweight Championship while Amanda Nunes will hope to defend her Women’s Bantamweight Championship against Holly Holm.

Jones remains undefeated since his only professional loss in December 2009 and will hope to hang on to his title when he steps into the Octagon with Santos.

Nunes is enjoying an eight-fight win streak including three defences of her Bantamweight title.

Holm has endured a rough patch in her career, losing four out of six fights since her iconic victory over Ronda Rousey in 2015.

The main card is bristling with talent beyond the two world title fights with other bouts including Jorge Masvidal’s showdown with Ben Askren.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 239 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 239 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 239 main card – including Jones v Santos and Nunes v Holm – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 7th July.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 239 held?

The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

Around 20,000 fans can pack into the arena for the big event which regularly hosts UFC and boxing bouts.

How to watch and live stream UFC 239

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office from 1:00am (PreLims) and 3:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

UFC 239 will cost a one-off £19.95 fee and include all of the action including the two main world title fights.

Regular UFC Fight Night bouts will continued to be shown on a standard subscription to BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.