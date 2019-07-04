Premier League kits 2019/20: Every confirmed home, away, third shirt unveiled – pictures

Premier League shirts are slowly being unveiled ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Every team will reveal a fresh home and away shirt while others will also opt for a third change of kit.

Shirt launches take place throughout the summer, and we’ll keep you updated with all of the latest pictures as they are released.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Premier League kits for 2019/20.

Arsenal kit 2019/20

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Arsenal 2019/20 kits here

Aston Villa kit 2019/20

Coming soon…

Bournemouth kit 2019/20

Brand: Umbro

First pictures of the new Bournemouth 2019/20 kits here

Brighton kit 2019/20

Brand: Nike

First pictures of the new Brighton 2019/20 kits here

Burnley kit 2019/20

Coming soon…

Chelsea kit 2019/20

Brand: Nike

First pictures of the new Chelsea 2019/20 kits here

Crystal Palace kit 2019/20

Brand: Puma

First pictures of the new Crystal Palace 2019/20 kits here

Everton kit 2019/20

Coming soon…

Leicester kit 2019/20

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Leicester 2019/20 kits here

Liverpool kit 2019/20

Brand: New Balance

First pictures of the new Liverpool 2019/20 kits here

Manchester City kit 2019/20

Brand: Puma

First pictures of the new Man City 2019/20 kits here

Manchester United kit 2019/20

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Man Utd 2019/20 kits here

Newcastle kit 2019/20

Brand: Puma

First pictures of the new Newcastle 2019/20 kits here

Norwich kit 2019/20

Coming soon…

Sheffield United kit 2019/20

Coming soon…

Southampton kit 2019/20

Brand: Under Armour

First pictures of the new Southampton 2019/20 kits here

Tottenham kit 2019/20

Coming soon…

Watford kit 2019/20

Coming soon…

West Ham kit 2019/20

Brand: Umbro

First pictures of the new West Ham 2019/20 kits here

Wolves kit 2019/20

Coming soon…