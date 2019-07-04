Accessibility Links

When does Johanna Konta play next? What time will Konta play at Wimbledon?

Johanna Konta is in front of her home crowd at Wimbledon this week – but when will she feature at SW19?

Johanna Konta will be determined to make an impact at Wimbledon, two years after her dream run to the final four.

The 28-year-old British star is seeded No 19 for the Women’s Singles event but knows anything can happen given the topsy-turvy landscape in the women’s game right now.

The last 10 Grand Slams have been won by nine different women, and Konta will hope to exploit the lack of a dominant elite group at the top of the game.

Fans will be keen to keep track of her progress throughout the tournament, but when is she in action next?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Johanna Konta’s upcoming schedule.

When does Johanna Konta play next?

Next match: v Katerina Siniakova

Date: Thursday 4th July – Time: TBC

Round: Wimbledon, Women’s Singles, Second Round

Johanna Konta results

First Round: Ana Bogdan (7-5 6-2)

How to watch Johanna Konta live at Wimbledon

RadioTimes.com has rounded up a full guide on how to watch the action at Wimbledon.

For the full schedule check out our Wimbledon TV guide.

How many times has Johanna Konta won Wimbledon?

Konta is yet to triumph at the Championships, with her best performance coming in 2017 when she reached the semi-finals.

She will hope to make the most of a wide-open field at Wimbledon this time around.

