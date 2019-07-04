Crystal Palace continue to quietly go about their business with the steady hand of Roy Hodgson easing the Eagles’ ship into calm waters.

The Croydon side glided to 12th in the Premier League table last season and will hope for another relatively serene ride towards the top half in 2019/20.

Puma will produce a string of new kits for Palace with their home effort sure to please fans as they wait for the away and potential third kit reveals.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Crystal Palace kits for 2019/20.

Crystal Palace home kit 2019/20

Palace have ditched last season’s yellow trim in favour of a fresh white to finish off the sleeves, collar and Puma logo.

The thicker stripes and descending fade to blue have gone, leaving Palace with more traditional stripes.

Thin white streaks bring uniqueness to the design without straying far from tradition.

Crystal Palace away kit 2019/20

Crystal Palace third kit 2019/20

How to buy the Crystal Palace kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Crystal Palace kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Crystal Palace club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Crystal Palace 2019/20 home kit via the club’s official website.

