When does Roger Federer play next? What time will Federer play at Wimbledon?

Roger Federer has returned to Wimbledon in the hunt for his ninth triumph in south west London.

However, the Swiss master will face stern competitors along the way – and is scheduled to meet Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals if both players rack up wins throughout the tournament.

Fans will queue relentlessly for a short glimpse of Federer in action live on Centre Court, but when is his next match?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Roger Federer’s upcoming schedule.

When does Roger Federer play next?

Next match: Jay Clarke (GBR)

Date: Thursday 4th July – Time: TBC

Round: Wimbledon, Men’s Singles, Second Round

Roger Federer results

First Round: Lloyd Harris (3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2)

How to watch Roger Federer live at Wimbledon

RadioTimes.com has rounded up a full guide on how to watch the action at Wimbledon.

For the full schedule check out our Wimbledon TV guide.

How many times has Roger Federer won Wimbledon?

Federer has won the Men’s Singles title a record eight times during his career.

His first triumph at the Championships came in 2003, the start of five consecutive Wimbledon trophies.

He was also crowned King of SW19 in 2009 and 2012 before his most recent victory in 2017.