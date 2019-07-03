Andy Murray and Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2019: How to watch mixed doubles v Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies

Andy Murray and Serena Williams will join forces to play alongside each other in the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon this week.

Williams last won the competition at Wimbledon in 1998 alongside Max Mirnyi, who she also won the US Open with in the same year.

She scooped a further 14 doubles titles throughout her career to make her one of the most decorated stars in the paired game.

Murray has less experience Grand Slam Doubles events, with his best result coming in the second round of the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles in 2006 alongside Kirsten Flipkens.

When are Andy Murray and Serena Williams playing at Wimbledon?

Murray and Williams take to the court on Thursday 4th July though a time is yet to be confirmed.

They must be scheduled away from Murray’s men’s doubles match which also takes place on Thursday.

