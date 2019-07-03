Afghanistan v West Indies: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

Afghanistan have one last chance to record a victory at the Cricket World Cup when they face West Indies this week.

Advertisement

They have lost all eight matches so far, though have probably deserved better following excellent displays against India and Pakistan.

Captain Gulbadin Naib came under intense criticism at the weekend after controversially deciding to bowl the last over of the Pakistan match.

He only made it through four balls of the final over before Pakistan knocked him for eight to break Afghan hearts.

Gulbadin will be determined to made amends in the final showdown, with West Indies’ hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals already over.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Afghanistan v West Indies on TV and online.

What time is Afghanistan v West Indies?

Afghanistan v West Indies will begin at 10:30am on Thursday 4th June 2019.

Where is Afghanistan v West Indies?

The game will take place at Headingley, Leeds which holds up to 18,000 fans.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch Afghanistan v West Indies on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.



<section><h2>Afghanistan v West Indies: Who will win?</h2> <p>Nuts about cricket? Predict the winner…</p> </section><section><h2>Afghanistan</h2> </section><section><h3>West Indies</h3> </section><p> </p> <p></p>

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Afghanistan

You can watch the match on Radio Television Afghanistan in Afghanistan.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in the West Indies

You can watch the match on ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean in the West Indies.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Advertisement

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.