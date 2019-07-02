Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Manchester City will be gunning for a third consecutive Premier League title when they kick off the 2019/20 season.

Pep Guardiola’s men have stormed the top flight in the past two seasons, with only Liverpool able to come close to matching their power.

However, it will be interesting to see how City respond to the growing threat of the Reds, particularly now that legendary captain Vincent Kompany has departed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Man City fixtures 2019/20

August

10: West Ham (a)

17: Tottenham (h)

24: Bournemouth (a)

31: Brighton (h)

September

14: Norwich (a)

21: Watford (h)

28: Everton (a)

October

5: Wolves (h)

19: Crystal Palace (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

November

2: Southampton (h)

9: Liverpool (a)

23: Chelsea (h)

30: Newcastle (a)

December

3: Burnley (a)

7: Man Utd (h)

14: Arsenal (a)

21: Leicester (h)

26: Wolves (a)

28: Sheff Utd (h)

January

1: Everton (h)

11: Aston Villa (a)

18: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Sheff Utd (a)

February

1: Tottenham (a)

8: West Ham (h)

22: Leicester (a)

29: Arsenal (h)

March

7: Man Utd (a)

14: Burnley (h)

21: Chelsea (a)

April

4: Liverpool (h)

11: Southampton (a)

18: Newcastle (h)

25: Brighton (a)

May

2: Bournemouth (h)

9: Watford (a)

17: Norwich (h)

Man City kit 2019/20

City’s current deal with Nike expires at the end of June, with Puma set to take the reins.

They will serve up a trio of brand new offerings with early rumours suggesting the sky blue kits will feature a purple trim and sponsor.

Man City transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

–

OUT

Patrick Roberts (Norwich) – Loan

Check out our Man City transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Man City games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Man City stadium facts

Name: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Man City 2019/20 season preview

