England v USA: How to watch Women’s World Cup semi-final on TV and live stream online

England face their biggest challenge yet in the Women’s World Cup as they meet USA for a place in the final.

The Lionesses have grown stronger with every game, to the point of beating a usually-solid Norway side 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

Boss Phil Neville will be determined to guide England to their first Women’s World Cup final and will feel confident despite their ominous opposition.

USA have appeared in four of the previous seven finals, winning three of them including the last Women’s World Cup in 2015.

Eni Aluko Juventus striker England: 102 caps, 33 goals England have a big chance of winning the game. They’ve performed very well in this World Cup and shown a real clinical edge that I’ve never really seen from them before. Both teams have started games very brightly, scored in the first 15 minutes of every game. It’s quite even in that sense, though the US edge it slightly just because they’ve been in this position before many times before. However, with the level of investment the FA have been putting in and the players, this is the biggest chance England have probably got to beat USA. USA now have a level of respect for England because they know England have very good players. It’s evenly matched and I’m really excited to watch it. Prediction: England 1-0 USA

Talismanic leader Megan Rapinoe will be determined to inspire her side to another victory in a major tournament, but the Lionesses boast a bristling array of talents including Lucy Bronze who has shone throughout the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA on TV and online.



What time is England v USA?

England v USA will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 1st July 2019.

How to watch England v USA in the UK

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch England v USA in the US

Fans in the US can watch the game via Fox and FS1 on TV.

Live streaming service fuboTV is also showing the huge World Cup showdown and offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

USA demolished Thailand 13-0 in their opening group game, but when faced with tougher opponents they’ve been held to more modest results. They have been efficient, though yet to hit top gear.

England have been a rising tide throughout the World Cup, upping their goal tally with each match and conceding just one in five so far.

USA have the pedigree and experience to reach another final but England are bang in form with sky-high confidence and some terrific talents across the pitch. Buckle up, this is going to be close…

Prediction: England 2-1 USA